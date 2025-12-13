Padres Urged to Fix Key Offseason Need by MLB Insider

The San Diego Padres are losing talent at a notable position this winter, and they will need to improve in that area if they want to contend next season.

The Padres' two biggest free agents are both starting pitchers — Michael King and Dylan Cease — who played a key role in the rotation.

Cease has already landed with the Toronto Blue Jays, signing a long-term contract, while King is expected to depart and sign a big-money deal elsewhere.

Due to both pitchers leaving, Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report believes that San Diego must add a dependable quality start to the roster.

"Cease has already departed, and King might not be far behind. With Yu Darvish out for the 2026 season and Nick Pivetta possessing an opt-out next winter, the Padres need to add a frontline arm with multiple years of control," Kelly wrote.

"If the aforementioned Twins can be talked into trading Ryan—who has two remaining arbitration years—he seems like the type of player that the always-aggressive A.J. Preller would trade for. Perhaps López, signed for two more years, will be the more attainable Twins righty.

"If there's one thing you can be assure of it's that Preller is going to make a splash or two this winter, and starting pitching should be at the top of San Diego's list."

In the roster rotation, the top pitchers are Nick Pivetta and Joe Musgrove, while Randy Vasquez and JP Sears could also play a role.

The Padres might move some of their bullpen into the rotation, potentially transitioning Mason Miller or Adrian Morejon into multi-inning starters.

Both Miller and Morejon have the skills to pitch deep into games, but it will be interesting to see if their stuff can sustain over time. Additionally, the Padres can't afford to weaken their bullpen too much.

Robert Suarez, the team's closer for years, left for the Atlanta Braves this winter. San Diego had the best bullpen in baseball last season, and they need to ensure it doesn't weaken too much without Suarez on their side now.

Regardless of whether it happens through a trade or a sneaky signing, the Padres need to add a couple of starters if they want to avoid falling too far behind the Dodgers next season.

