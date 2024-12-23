Dodgers Targeting Padres Star in Potential Blockbuster Free Agent Signing
The No. 1 rival of the San Diego Padres is reportedly interested in pulling off a blockbuster free agent signing. As a potential backup plan to not re-signing outfielder Teoscar Hernández, the Los Angeles Dodgers could sign former Gold Glove infielder Ha-Seong Kim.
As reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Kim “would be perhaps the most intriguing addition.” The Dodgers' outfield needs have become more pressing as they plan to move Mookie Betts back to shortstop. With this shift, their infield needs have become less of a priority, but Kim’s strong defensive abilities could still make him a valuable asset once he recovers from labrum surgery on his right shoulder.
More news: Padres Could Make Blockbuster Trade Involving $80 Million All-Star
Kim earned his Gold Glove in 2023, primarily playing second base as a utility man. But during spring training in 2024, the Padres moved him to shortstop, and now teams are looking at him for either position.
If the Dodgers were to sign Kim, they could shift Betts to shortstop at the start of the season, moving him to the outfield once Kim is healthy. This would push Tommy Edman into center field, with Gavin Lux remaining at second base. Edman, however, could also be used in the infield at either of the middle infield positions.
Offensively, Kim had a down year in 2024, finishing with a .233 batting average, 11 home runs, 47 RBIs, and a .700 OPS. However, his 2023 season was far more impressive, as he posted a .260 average, 17 home runs, 60 RBIs, 38 stolen bases, and a .749 OPS. That year, Kim even earned down-ballot MVP votes.
More news: Former Padres All-Star Officially Ends Playing Career in MLB
Adding Kim would give the Dodgers valuable infield flexibility.
While Betts is set to play shortstop, Kim could step in if Betts struggles early in the season, or once Kim fully recovers. His defensive abilities at second base, where he won a Gold Glove, would also provide additional depth.
After a down year and recovering from injury, Kim may need to settle for a one-year deal, making the Dodgers an ideal landing spot for him to rebuild his value before re-entering free agency next offseason.