Former GM Reveals Why Roki Sasaki Will Sign With Padres Over Dodgers
Fans have been waiting all offseason for an ounce of good news from the San Diego Padres. The latest Roki Sasaki prediction certainly bodes well for the organization's chances of signing the 23-year-old starting pitcher.
While many around the industry believe Sasaki is destined to join the Los Angeles Dodgers, former general manager turned MLB insider Jim Bowden believes Sasaki will be a Padre or Yankee by the end of the offseason.
"Of that group, most in the industry believe he’ll end up signing with the Dodgers. However, I’m not in that camp because I think endorsement deals with Japanese companies are going to be important for him financially since he won’t be eligible for arbitration for three years or eligible for free agency for at least six years," Bowden wrote. "In Los Angeles, he’d be in the shadow of both Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, lessening his endorsement ceiling. And there are other reasons I don’t believe he’s destined for the Dodgers.
"His favorite player growing up was Masahiro Tanaka, which would lead me to guess he was at least somewhat of a Yankees fan. He considers Yu Darvish a godfather-type influence, and the Padres veteran mentored Sasaki during Japan’s championship run in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Therefore, for no other reason, I’ll predict he signs with either the Yankees or San Diego."
The Padres have yet to make any major league signings or trades this winter, but the reason could be the team is waiting for Sasaki to make his final decision. Sasaki is expected to sign in the next international period which opens Jan. 15.
Joel Wolfe of Wasserman, Sasaki's agent, provided an update on his client's timeline to choose a team.
“The timeline for Round 2 is going to lead right up until he signs,” Wolfe said, viaWill Sammon of The Athletic. “We’re still talking and having Zoom calls. So I don’t have a precise timeline for that, like we did for the meetings. Teams will be notified at some point if there’s going to be additional meetings or travel or something like that. But other than that, I don’t believe there’s going to be any specific timeline.”
The Padres were one of at least seven teams to receive an in-person meeting with Sasaki, but it's unclear whether the team moved on to the second round of meetings. Nonetheless, the team has expressed optimism in landing the Japanese phenom.
