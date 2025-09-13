Former Padres Infielder Not Interested in GM Job: Report
A former Padres infielder was at least a candidate to get his first major league general manager's job in Baltimore. The Orioles reportedly are in the hunt for a GM after promoting Mike Elias to president prior to the season.
Cross Josh Barfield off the interview list.
The former Padres infielder will not be leaving Chicago, where he's served as the White Sox assistant general manager the last two seasons, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.
Andy Kostka of the Baltimore Banner was the first to report that Barfield interviewed in Baltimore.
Barfield, 42, has begun to carve out a long and successful career in MLB front offices. He spent nine years with the Arizona Diamondbacks, ascending to director of player development, a run that culminated with the team reaching the 2023 World Series.
The White Sox hired Barfield to join their new-look front office under general manager Chris Getz in September 2023. He assists Getz in the day-to-day management of the baseball operations department, including player acquisition, roster management, player development, and scouting. He was involved in the hiring process of new coaches Marcus Thames (hitting), Jason Bourgeois (first base and outfield), Drew Butera (catching), Matt Wise (bullpen) and Grady Sizemore (coach).
Barfield was drafted by the Padres in the fourth round of the 2001 draft out of high school. The son of former major league outfielder Jesse Barfield, Josh Barfield reached the big leagues with the Padres in 2006.
In his only big league season in San Diego, Barfield slashed .280/.318/.423 and played 150 games as the team's primary second baseman. The 3-WAR season would prove to be the best of his four-year career.
In November 2008, the Padres traded Barfield to Cleveland for Andrew Brown and Kevin Kouzmanoff. From 2007-09, Barfield slashed .245/.269/.321 in 159 games with Cleveland, shuffling between the majors and Triple-A.
Barfield re-signed with the Padres as a free agent prior to the 2010 season, but did not make it back to the big leagues. He slashed .294/.325/.400 in 78 games for Triple-A Portland. Three years later, after one year in independent ball, Barfield's playing career was over at the age of 30.
From 2015-17, Barfield worked in the Diamondbacks' scouting department before being elevated to assistant director of player development in 2018. After two years in that role, he was promoted to player development director.
Under his tenure, the Dbacks promoted future Rookie of the Year Corbin Carroll, All-Star Geraldo Perdomo, and others who fueled the team's surprise National League pennant-winning season.
The Orioles and Washington Nationals are both interviewing for vacant GM positions.
