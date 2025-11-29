Mike Shildt Joins Orioles Shortly After Retiring as Padres Manager

Just over a month after his retirement from his position as the San Diego Padres' manager, Mike Shildt joined the Baltimore Orioles as their upper-level minor league coordinator of instruction.

Shildt's decision to leave the Padres came after their Wild Card round loss to the Chicago Cubs, saying baseball had taken a heavy toll on him. He had managed the Padres for two seasons, leading them to the playoffs in each of his campaigns in charge. His shock retirement came with two years remaining on his contract.

“It is with a heavy but full heart that I am announcing my retirement from managing the San Diego Padres," Shildt wrote in a letter.

“It is a decision that I thought about during the season and became at peace with over the last 10 days. I gave every fiber of my being to help achieve Peter Seidler’s vision of bringing a World Series Championship to San Diego. We fell short of the ultimate goal, but I am proud of what the players, staff and organization were able to accomplish the last two seasons.

“The grind of the baseball season has taken a severe toll on me mentally, physically and emotionally. While it has always been about serving others, it’s time I take care of myself and exit on my terms.”

While Shildt only served as the Padres' manager for two seasons, he was incredibly successful in his role. He won 90 games in back-to-back seasons, and brought the Padres to October in both years. The Padres had featured in back-to-back postseasons only once prior to 2025. He finished second in Manager of the Year voting in 2024 and sixth in 2025.

After his retirement, Shildt revealed he had received death threats during the season and said he was “tired of dealing” with the “stress and inability to please everybody” after reports came out about the Padres' staff's greivances with his coaching style.

Shildt's addition isn't the only change the Orioles are making to their minor-league personnel, as they also promoted Samuel Vega, who will be their lower-level coordinator of instruction.

