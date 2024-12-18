Former Padres Pitcher Who Was Traded Away Signs With Yankees
Former San Diego Padres reliever Colten Brewer is returning to the New York Yankees for a second stint after the two sides agreed to a minor league contract with an invitation to big league spring training.
The right-handed reliever made his major league debut with the San Diego Padres in 2018, recording a 1-0 record over 9.2 innings pitched and posting a 5.59 ERA in 11 appearances.
Brewer, 32, pitched 8.1 innings for the Yankees in 2023, spending most of the season with their Triple-A affiliate. In 2024, he played for the Cubs, logging 20.2 innings with a 5.66 ERA, though his 23.2 percent strikeout rate and 9.5 percent walk rate were more promising.
The 6-foot-4 right-hander has appeared in parts of six MLB seasons across four teams, totaling 120 innings with a 5.10 ERA.
Brewer was initially drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fourth round of the 2011 MLB Draft but never made it to the majors with them. He was then selected by the Yankees in the 2016 Rule 5 draft, though he also did not pitch for them.
Following the 2018 season with the Padres, Brewer was traded to the Boston Red Sox, where he pitched in both the 2019 and COVID-shortened 2020 seasons. However, he did not appear in any MLB games during the 2021 and 2022 seasons.
Brewer spent the 2024 season with the Chicago Cubs. He faced significant struggles in Chicago, posting a 5.66 ERA and 1.60 WHIP in 20.2 innings across 16 appearances, with just 22 strikeouts. His season ended earlier than expected, disappointing both him and the Cubs.
Brewer's season came to a halt after a disappointing relief appearance on July 6 against the Los Angeles Angels. He gave up three runs (one earned), two hits, two walks, and hit a batter, managing only two outs in a 7-0 loss and was angry after the game. His emotions got the best of him and he punched a wall in the dugout, fracturing his left hand.
The injury led to him being placed on the 60-day injured list, effectively ending his season.
While Brewer doesn’t have a standout MLB resume, he’s been reliable in seven Triple-A seasons, logging 164.2 innings with a 4.10 ERA, a 26.6 percent strikeout rate, and a 9.5 percent walk rate.