Former Padres Prospect, Cy Young Winner Joins American League Front Office
Taken in the fourth round of the 2007 MLB Draft out of Stetson University, Corey Kluber began his professional career with the San Diego Padres. He spent his first two seasons in the Padres' organization, reaching as high as Double-A.
When the Padres traded Kluber to Cleveland, he was leading the Texas League in strikeouts and had a 3.45 ERA for the San Antonio Mission. The three-team trade on July 31, 2010, saw Cleveland send Jake Westbrook to the Cardinals, while St. Louis sent outfielder Ryan Ludwick to the Padres.
The Padres would spend most of the rest decade regretting the deal. Kluber went on to win two Cy Young Awards with the now-Guardians, help them win a pennant, and make three American League All-Star teams in a career that ended in 2023.
Now, his relationship with the Cleveland franchise will continue. Kluber is the team's newest Special Assistant, Pitching, the Guardians announced Wednesday.
Why would the Guardians target Kluber for their front office? Besides his long list of accomplishments as a pitcher, he's already accomplished much in a short amount of time as a mentor.
In a 2024 interview with Thomas Harrigan of MLB.com, current Padres pitcher Micahel King — who pitched for the Yankees in 2021, when Kluber also pitched in New York — praised his former teammate for allowing his career to evolve.
“I was really trying to develop a slider, because I felt like it would complement all the movement I have arm-side with my sinker," King said. "I tried [Adam] Ottavino’s slider and I couldn’t do it. I tried Gerrit [Cole]’s slider and I couldn’t do it. I was really messing around with a bunch of stuff. It wasn’t until Kluber taught me his in ‘21, and it was [called] the 'Kluber Ball' but now it's the sweeper. Everybody's got it now, but at the time Kluber was one of the only ones [who threw it]. ... The cues that he gave me and the grip that he gave me just made sense.”
Coincidentally, Kluber isn't the first major league front-office occupant to emerge from the Padres' 2007 draft class. Tulane pitcher Brandon Gomes, selected in the 17th round, is now the Los Angeles Dodgers' general manager.
Gomes and Kluber have something else in common: Neither man threw an inning for the Padres. Gomes was part of the package the Padres sent to the Tampa Bay Rays for Jason Bartlett in December 2010.
The only other major league regular to emerge from the Padres' 2007 draft class, infielder Eric Sogard, was also traded before reaching the majors. He went to Oakland in the deal that netted the Padres Scott Hairston.
