Former Padres Reliever DFA'd by One of MLB's Worst Teams
The Los Angeles Angels designated former Padres relief pitcher Adam Cimber for assignment. Additionally, the Angels actitvated left-handed pitcher José Quijada from the 60-day injured list and optioned right-handed pitcher Jack Kochanowicz to Double-A.
The news was announced on the Angels' public relations Twitter/X account Monday.
Quijada was placed on the injured list on April 29 for left elbow inflammation that resulted in Tommy John surgery.
Kochanowicz had a rocky start to his rookie MLB season, posting a 14.14 ERA in just two starts. Across seven innings, he allowed 14 hits and 11 earned runs with batters average .467 against the right-hander.
Cimber, who is in his first season with the Angels, isn't doing so hot on the mound despite having a 3-0 record. In 24.1 innings this season, he has pitched to a 7.03 ERA with 19 strikeouts, 14 walks, 20 hits and 19 earned runs allowed.
.The right-handed pitcher was the 268th overall pick in the ninth round of the 2013 MLB draft. The Padres drafted Cimber and called him up to the Major Leagues three times — all between the 2015 and 2017 seasons — without getting him into a major league game.
Finally, in 2018, Cimber was tendered a non-roster invitation to the Padres' spring training camp. Cimber made 42 appearances that season for the Padres before he was traded to Cleveland for catcher Francisco Mejia in July.
In his first full MLB season, Cimber posted the third-lowest ERA of his career at 3.42 across 70 total appearances. He recorded 58 strikeouts, 17 walks and allowed 68 hits and 26 earned runs in 68.1 innings.
After his single-season stint with the Padres, Cimber has played for four other teams including the Cleveland Guardians, Toronto Blue Jays, Miami Marlins and most recently the Angels.
The Angels have until July 29 to make a decision on the next move for Cimber.