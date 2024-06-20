Former Padres Reliever Released By MLB's Worst Team
The team with the worst record in MLB by a mile, the Chicago White Sox, has released former San Diego Padres relief pitcher Tim Hill.
Hill signed a one-year, $2.8 million deal with the White Sox in late December 2023. However, his time with the White Sox was less than ideal. In 27 games this season, Hill recorded a 1-0 record with a 5.87 ERA, 13 strikeouts, and a 2.22 WHIP in 23 innings and 27 games. Hill was designated for assignment last week and was ultimately released by the club on Wednesday.
The 24-year-old southpaw spent four seasons with the Padres after being acquired from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for Franchy Cordero and Ronald Bolaños. In his time as Friar, Hill recorded a 13-10 record, 4.18 ERA, 127 strikeouts, 95 ERA+, 4.54 FIP, and a 1.34 WHIP in 170 innings and 204 appearances.
The Royals drafted Hill in the 32nd round of the 2014 MLB Draft. He hails from Los Angeles and split his college years between Bacone College and Palomar College.
In seven MLB seasons, Hill holds a 17-14 record with a 4.30 ERA, 221 strikeouts, and a 1.38 WHIP in 278.1 innings and 347 games. Hill is now free to sign with any organization.