Former Padres Top Prospect Involved in 2 Blockbuster Trades Suffers Injury Setback
Former San Diego Padres prospect pitcher Drew Thorpe hasn't had an easy recovery from the surgery he underwent to shave down a bone spur in his right elbow back in September.
Thorpe never appeared in a big league game with the Padres but was involved in two blockbuster trades with the team.
The right-hander told reporters recently that he received a cortisone shot amid a minor setback.
“I’m hoping that kind of clears it up and we are good to go from here,” Thorpe said during a media session before SoxFest Live on Friday at the Ramova Theatre. “Everything structurally in my arm – I got MRIs a couple of weeks ago – everything is clean, everything is good. It’s part of the surgery process, I guess.”
White Sox general manager Chris Getz replied to an inquiry through text from the team's beat reporter Scott Merkin of MLB.com.
“Setbacks always bring some level of concern, but our medical and pitching group are confident this will only be a minor setback and he will be ready to go in April,” Getz wrote. “We are just being cautious, knowing this will be his first full season at the Major League level.”
Thorpe was a big piece of the Padres' return from the New York Yankees in the Juan Soto trade. Then, just months later, he was the key player in the four-player package the White Sox received from San Diego in the Dylan Cease trade.
He made his MLB debut with Chicago, and went 3-3 with a 5.48 ERA across nine starts.
Dealing with lingering inflammation and recurring soreness, Thorpe plans to begin playing catch again next week, according to the White Sox. Though he’ll be behind at the start of spring training, he remains hopeful that he can ramp up quickly.
The right-hander had a solid start to his Major League career, recording a 3.03 ERA and 4.67 FIP over 38.2 innings in his first seven starts. However, he struggled in his next two outings, allowing 14 runs in just 5.2 innings. He was placed on the injured list with a flexor strain and later underwent surgery.
Last year, the right-hander showcased his significant talent but often battled with his control, walking 11.1 percent of batters faced and allowing eight home runs in just 44.1 innings.
Although Thorpe's outlook seems as positive as can be expected for a pitcher recovering from elbow surgery, the situation remains concerning for a White Sox team still reeling from its historic 121-loss season in 2024.