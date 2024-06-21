Former Padres Top Prospect Involved in Blockbuster Trade to Undergo UCL Surgery
Milwaukee Brewers rookie left-hander Robert Gasser has decided to have Tommy John surgery. The procedure could sideline him for a year or longer.
The former San Diego Padres prospect was one of four players sent to Milwaukee in exchange for closer Josh Hader on Aug. 1, 2022. Gasser was drafted by the Padres in 2021.
Gasser made the tough decision after he received multiple opinions on the best way to treat the left flexor strain that sent him to the injured list on June 5. The 25-year-old is 2-0 with a 2.57 ERA in five starts.
The left-hander missed the end of spring training with bone spurs in his throwing elbow. He last pitched on June 1 and reported tightness and soreness the next day.
"Tough break for him, obviously," manager Pat Murphy said before the Brewers opened a four-game series against the San Diego Padres on Thursday. "The reasoning you can understand, right? Get it taken care of now, back in hopefully 12-ish, 13-ish months, and be able to hopefully contribute.
"I think the one thing he got out of the year was he understands, 'I can pitch in the big leagues. I can be successful.' He had as good a five starts as anybody could hope for in their first five starts in the big leagues. I think that's a big win for the organization and a big win for him. He knows he can do it, the organization knows he can do it, so it bodes well."