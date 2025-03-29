Former Padres Top Prospect Traded For Superstar Undergoing Tommy John Surgery
A former San Diego Padres top prospect is set to undergo Tommy John surgery this season, ending his 2025 campaign and likely some of 2026, too.
Right-handed pitcher Drew Thorpe, who was the headliner of two significant Padres trades during the 2023-24 offseason, was told last weekend that he would be going under the knife to repair his elbow.
“I didn’t know it was super serious,” Thorpe said to reporters of the initial pain. “It just kind of tightened up on me. Just be precautionary with it, with everything I’ve been through in the past six months or so, just with the past surgery and everything.
“Obviously, it’s super frustrating. It feels like I worked my [butt] off to get back. So it’s kind of a gut punch a little bit. But now it’s just another bump in the road. I know where my head is at with everything, and we’ll be able to get through it and get on to next year.”
Thorpe spent time with three different teams during the 2023-24 offseason..
First, he was the headliner of the trade that sent Juan Soto to the New York Yankees from the Padres. Then, just before the Padres left for Korea for their opening series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Thorpe was traded again, this time to the Chicago White Sox as the headliner for right-hander Dylan Cease.
Unfortunately, Thorpe has struggled with injury issues throughout his young career, now culminating in a Tommy John procedure.
The 24-year-old debuted at the MLB level last year, sporting a 5.48 ERA across nine starts and 44.1 innings pitched. The former second round pick by the Yankees likely won't make a significant impact until mid-to-late 2026 or 2027.
