Former Yankees Pitcher Says 2025 Padres Best Team He's Ever Been On

San Diego Padres pitcher Michael King lauded the Friars squad as one of the best teams that he has been on, primarily pointing out how impressive the team's pitching staff is.
The Padres have one of the best bullpens in baseball, boasting several All-Stars who have nasty stuff and are capable of getting the team or themselves out of jams.
Despite suffering injuries to the lineup and the rotation, San Diego has managed to keep pace in the hyper-competitive National League West by relying on their consistent bullpen, keeping the Friars in games.
King is one of those injured starting pitchers who missed months after suffering shoulder discomfort, though he managed to come back and made his first start since May.
The former Yankee applauded the Padres' bullpen for their performances amid his absence.
“It’s the best bullpen I’ve been a part of, the best rotation I’ve been a part of, probably the best lineup I’ve been a part of,” King said Friday, according to The Athletic.
“And when you have all three of those guys working, it’s a pretty tough horse. So, the excitement for me to actually be a part of it is definitely real.”
In his first start since coming back from the injured list, King threw two innings, giving up two runs and throwing 57 pitches. He also surrendered four hits, two walks, and got a strikeout.
It was a rough outing for the normally consistent pitcher, but given his almost three-month gap in between starts, it makes sense that King struggled in his comeback.
The Padres' ace is having an amazing season, posting a 2.81 ERA with 65 strikeouts and only 19 walks. King gets outs, swings-and-misses, and does not walk batters, making him one of the more well-rounded starts in MLB.
Unfortunately for the ball club, he is set to become a free agent over the winter and should command a nine-figure, multi-year deal.
The Padres already have several big contracts on the books for the coming years, but the team is reportedly interested in keeping their rotation linchpin.
If King does end up staying, he will earn a notable raise, and San Diego should continue competing in the playoffs with the right-hander leading the rotation.
