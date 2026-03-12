Padres Outfielder Takes Shot at Former Organization After Joining San Diego

As the San Diego Padres prepare for the upcoming 2026 season, the team is looking toward the past failures to help motivate them. San Diego has fallen short in the postseason each year with this current core, but there seems to be more belief in the group this time around.

This could be due to a multitude of reasons, but the Padres' front office has put an emphasis on adding depth across the roster this offseason. While San Diego's roster may not be the most talented that it has ever been, there are more bodies for the team to trot out based on performance.

One player who is trying to make the cut is outfielder Jase Bowen. Bowen signed a minor league contract with the Padres earlier this offseason, and now he is looking to make his mark with the organization.

Bowen has never played in the big leagues, but he is excited for his opportunity to compete on the Padres. The outfielder opted for free agency after this past season ended, leaving the Pittsburgh Pirates organization.

Recently, Bowen discussed why he came to San Diego, taking a shot at Pittsburgh in the process.

“I wanted to be part of a winning organization, not a losing organization,” Bowen said recently. “Some teams have a losing culture, and I didn’t want to be part of it anymore. Winning was my priority.”

Bowen may not have the inside track to making the Padres' roster, but his decision to leave Pittsburgh speaks volumes. San Diego has done a good job in recent years to build a reputation as a winning organization, and players seem to be taking note of this.

Currently, Bryce Johnson remains the favorite to land one of the final roster spots in the outfield. But Bowen is proving his worth for this team, and he brings nice speed to the table as well.

This year in spring training with San Diego, Bowen has made a name for himself already. In 32 at-bats, he has hit .281 with two home runs (including a grand slam), six runs batted in and five stolen bases.

Last season with the Pirates organization, Bowen got his first Triple-A action, and he didn't disappoint. In 36 games, he hit .294 with three home runs and 17 runs batted in.

If Bowen were to continue his strong approach at the plate, he could possibly see big league action this year with the Padres. San Diego will make roster moves throughout the season, so if he ever gets his chance, he will need to stay focused and prove himself again.

Overall, he has impressed, and his decision to come to the Padres may have been for the best.

