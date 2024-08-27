Jackson Merrill Achieves Historic First For 21-Year-Old in MLB
The Padres might have the 2024 National League Rookie of the Year on their hands.
Jackson Merrill, 21, was drafted straight out of Severna High School (Md.) as the No. 27 overall pick in the 2021 MLB draft. He spent three seasons in the minor leagues. The Padres selected Merrill’s contract a few days before Opening Day, even though he never reached Triple-A.
After earning his first MLB All-Star selection in his rookie season, Merrill has achieved another impressive feat. He hit five game-tying or go-ahead home runs in the ninth inning or later this season, which is the most for any player age 21 or younger.
The ninth inning is where the Padres rookie shines. Merrill has been clutch for the Padres, coming through in multiple big, game-deciding moments. Since Aug. 19, Merrill is 11-for-32 with five home runs, two of them walk-offs in the ninth inning this season.
Merrill took this impressive feat a step further Sunday in the Padres’ last game of the series against the New York Mets. The Padres entered the bottom of the ninth inning tied 2-2. With the series on the line, Merrill stepped up to the plate and blasted his sixth game-tying or go-ahead home run in the ninth inning or later out of Petco Park. The walk-off homer allowed the Padres to split the four-game series.
With the game-winning home run, Merrill has surpassed all other Major League players in the category.
Merrill, a Maryland native, has recorded 19 total home runs this season, which ranks third among Padres players. He is also tied with Orioles' Colton Cowser for the most home runs by an MLB rookie this season. He is also responsible for 65 of the Padres' runs this season, the second-highest on the team behind Jurickson Profar’s 75.
Merrill is either tied for the lead or the sole leader among MLB rookies in runs (65), hits (130), triples (6), home runs (19), and RBIs (72).
Merrill has helped the Padres bounce back into a more than likely postseason team, closing in on the Diamondbacks for the second-place spot in the National League West. San Diego is just 1.5 games behind Arizona and 4.5 games behind the division-leading Dodgers.
It is a no-brainer that Pirates’ Paul Skenes (8-2, 2.16 ERA) will always be in the conversation as the frontrunner for the NL Rookie of the Year award. But, Merrill’s ability to perform in big moments has certainly thrown him into the mix of rookie award candidates.