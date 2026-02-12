With Corbin Carroll Sidelined, Jackson Merrill Would Be the Perfect Replacement for Team USA

With Corbin Carroll sidelined after undergoing surgery for a broken hamate bone, Team USA suddenly has a major hole to fill in its World Baseball Classic outfield. Carroll’s blend of speed, defense, and power made him an important part of the United States’ lineup, and replacing that skill set won’t be easy. If they are looking for a young player capable of stepping into the spotlight, Jackson Merrill might be the perfect candidate.

News: Arizona Diamondbacks star outfielder Corbin Carroll broke the hamate bone in his right hand and is undergoing surgery today, sources tell ESPN. He will miss the World Baseball Classic and his ability to play Opening Day is now in question. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 11, 2026

As of now, Jackson Merrill is not among the names being considered to replace Carroll, according to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi. Steven Kwan, Tyler Soderstrom, Riley Greene, Roman Anthony, James Wood, Wyatt Langford, and Kyle Stowers are the players currently under discussion, while Merrill’s name has yet to surface in those conversations. Nothing is official, and time will ultimately determine who earns the spot, but the potential fit remains hard to ignore. With Carroll unavailable, Team USA is looking for a dynamic young talent to energize the roster, and Merrill has already shown he can rise to big moments. A World Baseball Classic opportunity would offer another stage to demonstrate he belongs among the game’s best young stars.

Merrill has already shown he belongs on the game’s biggest stages. His poise at the plate and ability to impact the ball to all fields would translate well to the tournament environment, where pitching staffs are loaded with elite arms. Unlike many young hitters, Merrill rarely looks overwhelmed, and that calm approach could be valuable in a short, high-pressure event like the Classic. Merrill can’t fully replicate Carroll’s elite speed, but he brings plenty of athleticism of his own along with a balanced offensive skillset, capable of driving in runs while also setting the table at the top of the lineup.

Defensively, Merrill’s versatility strengthens his case. He has the athleticism to handle multiple outfield spots and has proven his ability to adapt quickly to an unfamiliar role. Tournament rosters value players who can move around the diamond, and Merrill’s flexibility would give the coaching staff options late in games. It could also be a great opportunity for a young player on the rise with enormous potential to earn more playing time on a big stage and accelerate his development against world-class competition. His play style fits the brand of international play, where energy and confidence often matter just as much as raw talent, something Merrill also has plenty of.

Time will tell whether Jackson Merrill’s name eventually surfaces in the conversation or if it comes out that he chose to remove himself from consideration to focus on the Padres’ push for the NL West. Either way, it’s clear he would be a perfect fit for a Team USA roster looking for energy, versatility, and another rising star ready for the spotlight.