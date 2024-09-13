Luis Arraez Impresses Padres' Manager With 'Weird' Talent
Luis Arraez has proven himself to be one of the best hitters in Major League Baseball time and time again.
Part of his incredible game has also impressed manager Mike Shildt.
“What remarkable hand-eye coordination,” Shildt said of Arraez. “I say that and I mean it. He gets down 0-and-2 and it’s like he has the pitcher right where he wants him. It’s a weird thing. Again, the bat-to-ball skill is very impressive, the competition … the guy competes very well.
“Luis has a really good idea of what he’s doing and what the pitcher is trying to do. He sees the field really well. He has that magic wand. He sees a hole and thinks ‘I can shoot it over there … or hit it over here.’ It’s just an amazing talent.”
Arraez's talent has translated into an active 10-game hitting streak. His .317 batting average leads the National League by a comfortable margin over runner-up Marcell Ozuna (.303).
With two strikes, Arraez's batting average this season is .279 — the best in the majors by an even more comfortable margin.
“He’s got tremendous bat control and he can hit virtually anything," Shildt said. "If a pitcher feels like he wants to expand, go ahead. He has the amazing ability to hit the ball where it’s pitched. Obviously, he can hit a ball that’s center cut. But he can hit a ball four inches below his knee or three inches to the side. In or out doesn’t really matter. He just has that ability to barrel it up.”
Arraez is so comfortable hitting with two strikes, he'll often take strike one just so he can see what the opposing pitcher has. He actually ranks 14th in the majors in first-pitch take percentage (among the 259 hitters with at least 300 plate appearances).
"I always take first pitch, because I trust myself," Arraez said. "It doesn't matter for me if I have two strikes. I just want to see some pitches."
His ability to consistently hit with a two-strike count is also impressive because he is on an incredible streak. He has not struck out since Aug. 10.
"Everybody hates strikeouts," he told MLB.com, "but especially me."
“It’s a tremendous weapon,” Shildt said of his leadoff man. “When the game starts, you’re in for a battle — right from the get-go and then every time he comes up. But that’s pretty much our whole lineup. We don’t strike out a lot. It’s relentless at-bats. It’s tough, competitive at-bats. And Luis sets the tone for everybody. He’s a tremendous talent.”