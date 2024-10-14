Luis Arraez Makes Cryptic Post Following Padres' NLDS Loss to Dodgers
Luis Arraez has done his fair share of traveling during the past three seasons as he has bounced from team to team to team.
However, he has found a home in San Diego and expressed his desire to stay with the Padres long-term. However, he's entering his final year of team control.
On Monday afternoon, Arraez posted a cryptic message with a photo of him on X (formerly Twitter). The message simply said, "Thank you San Diego."
As he’s heading into his final year of arbitration, Arraez is expected to earn somewhere around $13 million and maybe more.
This is expected to be a major topic during the offseason.
His desire to stay with the Padres should also be a topic of discussion.
“We are family,” Arraez said. “I’m going to miss my brothers when I go home, but we are family. I hope I come back next year with the team and see everybody again.”
Based on that, it doesn't sound like a done deal and he doesn't want to get his hopes up if it doesn't happen.
Despite another incredible season, Arraez might face offseason surgery after playing the last three and a half months with torn ligaments in his left thumb.
“I need to do an MRI and see what the doctor says,” he said.
He fought through the torn ligaments and still managed to play first base in the postseason and finish the regular season with a .318 batting average.
“I’ll be more strong next year,” he said. “I’ll come back healthy. I’ll come back with more energy. I want to play for only one team next year. I don’t know if they’ll trade me, but I want to only play for one team and I want to stay focused for only one team. I don’t want to think about a trade. I just want to play for the San Diego Padres next year.”
The Padres definitely appreciated Arraez’s contributions in 2024, especially with the Marlins covering all but $592,796 of his salary.
Arraez is represented by Dan Lozano, the same agent for outfielder Jurickson Profar, as well as outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. and third baseman Manny Machado. Lozano is familiar with negotiating deals with the Padres.
Batting average alone, without significant slugging or an exceptionally high on-base percentage, doesn’t hold much value.
Arraez is well aware of this which is why he pleaded his case without being prompted.