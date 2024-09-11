Manny Machado Breaks Hallowed 55-Year-Old Franchise Record
The Padres struck gold when they signed third baseman Manny Machado as a free agent in 2019.
At the end of each of the team's first 55 seasons, first baseman Nate Colbert held the Padres' career home run record. Colbert was a part of the inaugural National League Padres that formed in 1969. In his rookie season with the newly established team, Colbert recorded 24 home runs. He continued to lead the franchise in homers, finishing his Padres career with 163 home runs before he was traded in Nov. 1974.
Colbert, who died in Jan. 2023, maintained the record for 55 years and one day — until Tuesday night.
Machado, 32, blasted his 164th career home run as a Padres player out of T-Mobile Park in the Padres' 7-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners. In addition to putting San Diego up by three runs in the top of the sixth inning, the home run crowned Machado as the new Padres' all-time career home run leader. Machado claimed the record in style, launching a two-run, opposite-field, 429-foot home run.
This is the third appearance Machado has made on a Padres career all-time list. He ranks fourth on the Padres all-time RBI list (525) and sixth for runs scored (462).
Several Padres players have made attempts to break Colbert's record, but only Machado could get the job done.
Other than Machado, the closest player to challenge the long-standing record was first baseman Adrián González, who recorded 161 home runs from 2006-10. While Fregosi and Machado each played six seasons with the Padres to claim the record, González only played five seasons.
A six-time MLB All-Star, Machado has played with the Padres for six seasons, hitting a career-high 32 home runs in 2019 and 2022. Every season, except for the shortened COVID-19 2020 season, Machado has logged at least 25 home runs.
Across six seasons with the Padres, Machado is hitting .275 with 146 doubles, six triples, 44 stolen bases, 309 walks, and now 164 home runs. He also was selected for the All-MLB First-Team twice, his first such honor coming one season after he joined the Padres.
Machado leads the Padres in home runs, with a three home run lead over rookie outfielder Jackson Merrill. The Florida native has ranked in the top two on the team for every season he has been on the roster, leading the team twice (2022, 2024).
The 2020 Silver Slugger is tied for ninth in the National League for home runs this season. Machado is tied with Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper and Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez.