Manny Machado Wants Padres to Bring Back Key Free Agents
The San Diego Padres did everything they could at the trade deadline to compete for a championship, but fell short in the Wild Card round, losing to the Chicago Cubs in three games.
In the aftermath of 2025, there are now free agents to maintain, new talent to acquire, and the framework to build for 2026.
Superstar Manny Machado was asked if he felt the organization would continue adding talent around him to compete. He spoke about some of the expiring contracts he would like to see renewed and how the DNA of his team is ready for a championship.
"I mean I hope so," Machado said. "There's no better way than what we did this year with what we had. I mean we cut payroll, and we do what we do, hopefully we bring back [Ryan] O'Hearn, we bring back all the guys that we need to be here, I mean this team is ready, we fell short this year but we're confident in the group that we have that we can go out there and repeat it every single year.
"I hope they continue to do that and listen to us, and ultimately listen to the fans that want to bring a championship to the city of San Diego."
O'Hearn was one of the many notable faces brought into San Diego, and hit .276 in his 50 games with the Padres. The first-time All-Star added four home runs and 20 RBIs after the trade.
Another addition brought in at the deadline was high-leverage reliever Mason Miller. Since his arrival, Miller tossed a 0.77 ERA in 22 appearances, striking out 45 and walking just 10.
Ramon Laureano is another key acquisition, but after his OPS dropped from .884 to .812 since being traded to San Diego, his $6.5 million club option will certainly be a discussion to be had for the front office.
Although not a trade deadline acquisition, Luis Arraez is also entering free agency this offseason. Arraez hit .292 in his first full season with the Friars, collecting a National League-best 181 hits.
There will be immense decisions to make this offseason, but Machado knows better than anyone that the Padres will do everything they can to get back to October next season.
