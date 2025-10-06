Padres Pitcher Calls Out Umpires After Brutal Call in Wild Card Loss
As the dust settles from the Padres' Wild Card series loss to the Chicago Cubs, a certain moment in the ninth inning of Game 3 will not soon be forgotten by Padres players and fans alike.
Trailing by three runs entering the ninth inning, center fielder Jackson Merrill hit a solo home run to open the inning and provide a bit of life for a Padres' offense that struggled all postseason.
More news: Padres' Fernando Tatis Gets Honest About His Disappointing Postseason Performance
After Merrill came shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who took a 3-2 fastball outside of the strike zone. Or so he, and most of those watching, thought.
Instead of ruling the pitch a ball, which would have advanced Bogaerts to first with no outs and a two-run deficit, home-plate umpire D.J. Reyburn called strike three.
Padres pitcher Nestor Cortes took to X after the game to express his frustration.
"It's an umpires game," Cortes posted. "The spotlight goes to the umpires. The sad part about that call is that they will say it's their buffer zone."
More news: Padres' Manny Machado Called Out By Major Analyst for Disrespecting Reporter
The poor call obviously wouldn't have guaranteed a win for San Diego, but it would have put them in a much more advantageous situation. And, for what it's worth, Cubs pitcher Brad Keller hit the following two batters, which would have theoretically loaded the bases if Bogaerts had been walked rather than striking out.
"Looked down to me," Padres manager Mike Shildt said of the strike-three ball. "You know, but I don't see great, and I am kind of far away. But most importantly, Bogey felt like he was down. He is not a guy -- you know, not any of our guys really, but Bogey in particular is not a guy that's overly dramatic about close pitches. It's a big pitch. It's a big swing pitch. You know, it turns the tying run and what would have unfolded after that could have been very impactful, but we had other opportunities, too."
The Padres certainly missed other opportunities, as the team batted a collective .189 over the three-game series and lacked contributions from some of their best players. Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Luis Arraez went a combined 4-for-33 at the plate. Bogaerts went 4-for-12 with a double and one RBI.
Latest Padres News
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.