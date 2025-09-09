Michael King Back With Padres, Has Immediate High Expectations For Himself
After months of rehabilitation on his knee and shoulder, San Diego Padres starter Michael King is aiming to become a workhorse.
King has been on the injured list for months this season, missing time with a shoulder issue, then coming back and aggravating his knee.
Now, following several throwing sessions, the veteran righty is returning on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds,
This season, King has been the team's best pitcher when healthy — and for the remaining games left in the regular season and playoffs, he wants a return to form.
“I’m just trying to be that guy for however many games we’ve got left,” King said.
Per King, he could have returned last week and pitched, but the former New York Yankee wanted to make sure that he was ready to perform at a high level, rather than just eat innings.
“But now there’s expectations of winning every time out, so I’m gonna hold myself to that standard where I’m winning ball games every time I go out there," King said.
"And I don’t want any of these to feel like a rehab outing or feel like I’m just getting my feet under me. I’m sure there will be growing pains, but I gotta do my job, and that’s what Shildty is asking me to do.”
From the outside looking in, King has missed the Padres' fight with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the National League West crown.
The offense for San Diego has been hot-and-cold, but the pitching staff — mainly the bullpen — has been the driving force for the team's success.
King could be in his last season with the Friars as he is able to hit the market this offseason, and the Padres could get out-priced.
The 30-year-old's contract year with the Padres has not gone as planned, but there is still plenty of opportunity to make up for lost time.
“It was a frustrating year for sure. Being on the outside looking into a very, very winning team is fun to watch, but also, I get very jealous," King said.
"So I just really want to try to contribute as much as I can in these next two months, and hopefully we’re victorious at the end.”
