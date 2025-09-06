Padres Praised for 'Greatest Move at the Trade Deadline'
Just over a month has passed since the San Diego Padres turned the league upside down with an incredibly busy trade deadline, and Bob Nightengale of USA Today believes they made the best move of any team at the end of July.
The Padres most notable deal which caught all of the headlines at the deadline was for All-Star reliever Mason Miller, who throws well over 100 mph and became the fourth All-Star in an elite Padres bullpen. The better deal, though, came later in the day.
The Padres acquired All-Star first baseman Ryan O'Hearn and outfielder Ramon Laureano from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for six prospects, solving the depth issue they had struggled through for most of the season.
Laureano, since his arrival, has been among the best in baseball.
The 31-year-old has the fifth best wRC+ of any outfielder since the deadline (166) and leads the Padres in nearly every offensive metric since his arrival. The left fielder has a hit in each of his last five games, and has three multi-hit games in that stretch.
"The greatest move at the trade deadline was the Padres’ acquisition of outfielder Ramon Laureano," wrote Nightengale. "Laureano is hitting .316 with six home runs, 20 RBI and a .968 OPS since leaving Baltimore."
His performance so far has led many to believe the Padres will hang onto him into next season, as he has a $6.5 million club option for 2026 and has more than warranted his spot on the team.
"The transition has been seamless," wrote Padres insider AJ Cassavell. "The Padres were already expected to pick up Laureano’s $6 million team option for next season. But given the way he’s performed -- and the fit -- that option looks especially team-friendly right now.
"Laureano appears destined to become the Padres’ 2026 Opening Day left fielder. That was baked into the price the Padres paid the Orioles when they traded for him at the Deadline. But now they won’t need to spend any further resources looking for a left fielder this offseason."
The Padres will hope Laureano can continue his production throughout the remainder of 2025, as they are looking to take the division for the first time since 2006. Their next step towards first place comes against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday at 5:10 p.m. PT.
