MLB Analyst Predicts Dodgers to Win NL West Over Padres
Ever since the trade deadline, the San Diego Padres have inched closer and closer to the top spot in the National League West. And now, the Padres have a chance to surpass the Los Angeles Dodgers in the division this weekend.
After sweeping the San Francisco Giants in their first of two series against each other this month, the Padres have a 0.5-game lead over the Dodgers for first place in the NL West (although LA can tie things up with a win against the Angels).
This weekend will be a battle to pull ahead.
The Padres have not slowed down since the trade deadline, and the Dodgers lost back-to-back games to the Los Angeles Angels on Monday and Tuesday. But it would be unwise to count Los Angeles out of the series that will take place at Dodger Stadium.
MLB analyst Sean Casey made his prediction about which NL West team will rise to the top this weekend and at the end of the year.
“I can’t give up on the Dodgers just yet but wow, the Padres are coming and they’re really good,” Casey said on MLB Network. “When you look at this team with the Padres, they had the best bullpen already then they go get Mason Miller. It’s been locked down.”
The trade deadline further reinforced the Padres’ bullpen with closer Mason Miller from the Athletics. San Diego controversially traded their No. 1 overall prospect Leo De Vries to get Miller but it seems to be working out exactly how the Padres hoped.
Miller has thrown 12 strikeouts in 5.1 innings with San Diego. The 2024 AL All-Star has also recorded three holds and converted one of his two save opportunities since the deadline.
The Padres have kept two-time NL All-Star Robert Suarez as their primary closer, which has allowed them to use Miller in high-leverage situations.
As a whole, the Padres’ bullpen leads all MLB with a 6.7 WAR and 2.99 ERA. The next highest WAR is the Minnesota Twins’ 4.9, and the next best ERA is the Giants’ 3.26.
“When you’re a hitter, a lineup, and you have to navigate that bullpen at any time, it’s a real problem,” Casey said. “That’s the reason the Padres have had this resurgence, is because of that bullpen.”
The bullpen will continue to be San Diego’s driving force as they look to take down the reigning World Series champions this weekend in LA and next weekend back at Petco Park.
