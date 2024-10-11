NL West Rival Supporting Padres Against Dodgers in NLDS
It's unclear if Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo is necessarily rooting for the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series, but he certainly is rooting against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Padres and Dodgers have split the first four games of the series, 2-2, and will play Game 5 on Friday to decide which team advances to the NL Championship Series.
Perdomo and the Diamondbacks are an NL West rival to both the Padres and Dodgers. Earlier this week, Perdomo re-posted a video from the series on social media with a caption that included, "F—k LA."
Both the Padres and Dodgers played a part in eliminating the Diamondbacks from returning to the postseason — particularly the Padres, who defeated the Diamondbacks twice in their final series of the regular season. Despite this, Perdomo sent this message toward the Dodgers.
There is reason for this. For one, the Dodgers have controlled the NL West for the last decade, winning the division in every season since 2013 except for the 2021 season. The Dodgers are constantly among the best teams in MLB, won the World Series in 2020, and are currently the No. 1 seed in the NL.
The Padres might have played a more significant role in keeping the Diamondbacks out of the playoffs late in the season, but the Dodgers remain the team to beat in the division.
The Diamondbacks and Dodgers also deepened their rivalry last year when Arizona shockingly upset the Dodgers in the NLDS. The Diamondbacks swept the Dodgers during the NLDS, and surprisingly went on to the World Series, where they lost to the Texas Rangers. It was only the Diamondbacks' second World Series appearance in franchise history, after they won the World Series in 2001.
Against the Dodgers this season, Perdomo recorded seven hits, two runs, and three RBIs over seven games. Versus the Padres, he notched five hits, two RBIs, and three runs over six games.
