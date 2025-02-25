Padres' $13.8 Million Ace Linked to 4 Teams in Potential Blockbuster Trade
San Diego Padres right-hander Dylan Cease has not escaped the trade rumors just yet.
The 29-year-old went 14-11 with a 3.47 ERA in his debut season with the Padres. Cease recorded 224 strikeouts to only 65 walks across a career-high 189.1 innings pitched in 2024.
Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer believes the Padres won't part ways with Cease unless the team receives a handful of controllable players in return. However, he links Cease to four potential landing spots in the Baltimore Orioles, New York Mets, Chicago Cubs, and Atlanta Braves.
"As with (Michael) King, the price to acquire Cease will likely consist of multiple controllable players if the Padres end up putting him out there," Rymer wrote.
President of baseball operations A.J. Preller recently commented on the trade rumors involving Cease.
"He's a very big part of our club," Preller told reporters, including MLB.com's AJ Cassavell. "The additions the last couple days supplement what's a really good rotation. That's our focus here going forward — having that strong rotation."
Preller's remarks indicate the Padres at least plan to start the season with Cease in the starting rotation. As of now, the Padres rotation includes Cease, Nick Pivetta, Michael King, and Yu Darvish.
San Diego is looking for a fifth starter this spring. Some favorites to earn the final starting spot include Matt Waldron and Kyle Hart.
The Padres letting go of Cease seems unlikely given the arrival of Pivetta cements a solid San Diego rotation. The departure of Cease would create a void in the rotation, especially with the absence of Joe Musgrove.
However, Musgrove is aiming to pitch in October, despite undergoing Tommy John surgery.
Cease expressed a desire to stay with the Padres this season during FanFest at the beginning of the month.
"Just focus on the task at hand. It's part of the business really," Cease said. "I love San Diego, I love it here, and I would definitely love to stay here."
