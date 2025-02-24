Inside The Padres

Padres Pitcher Taken to ER After Scary Injury, Remains in Concussion Protocol

Valentina Martinez

Jul 23, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; A general view of a San Diego Padres hat and glove in the dugout prior to the game between the Miami Marlins and the San Diego Padres at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Jul 23, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; A general view of a San Diego Padres hat and glove in the dugout prior to the game between the Miami Marlins and the San Diego Padres at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
In this story:

San Diego Padres right-hander Cole Paplham sustained facial fractures after he was drilled by a line drive in Sunday's Cactus League game, manager Mike Shildt announced.

Read more: Padres Pitcher Drilled by Line Drive in Cactus League Game vs Dodgers

Paplham was taken to the hospital and discharged last night. The right-hander is currently in concussion protocol, and is in decent spirits, per Shildt.

"Good news is he's stable," Shildt told reporters, including 97.3 The Fan. "He stayed alert, and they're working through all the concussion protocols stuff. The pain has subsided a little bit. He's got a road ahead of him, but it looks like he's out of anything that's really, really serious."

More news: Padres All-Star is Now Fully Healthy, And Sends Warning to Opposing Pitchers

On Sunday, Paplham was attended to for several minutes after the scary hit, but was able to walk without any assistance. He was then carted off the field.

Sunday's matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers was important for San Diego as the team utilized the contest to evaluate a number of top prospects, including Paplham.

In 2024, Paplham was ranked as San Diego's No. 23 prospect. He produced a 4.82 ERA, 11 strikeouts, and 1.50 WHIP across 9.1 innings pitched.

More news: Padres' Jackson Merrill Wants to Make One Major Change in 2025

Published |Modified
Valentina Martinez
VALENTINA MARTINEZ

Home/San Diego Padres News