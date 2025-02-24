Padres Pitcher Taken to ER After Scary Injury, Remains in Concussion Protocol
San Diego Padres right-hander Cole Paplham sustained facial fractures after he was drilled by a line drive in Sunday's Cactus League game, manager Mike Shildt announced.
Read more: Padres Pitcher Drilled by Line Drive in Cactus League Game vs Dodgers
Paplham was taken to the hospital and discharged last night. The right-hander is currently in concussion protocol, and is in decent spirits, per Shildt.
"Good news is he's stable," Shildt told reporters, including 97.3 The Fan. "He stayed alert, and they're working through all the concussion protocols stuff. The pain has subsided a little bit. He's got a road ahead of him, but it looks like he's out of anything that's really, really serious."
More news: Padres All-Star is Now Fully Healthy, And Sends Warning to Opposing Pitchers
On Sunday, Paplham was attended to for several minutes after the scary hit, but was able to walk without any assistance. He was then carted off the field.
Sunday's matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers was important for San Diego as the team utilized the contest to evaluate a number of top prospects, including Paplham.
In 2024, Paplham was ranked as San Diego's No. 23 prospect. He produced a 4.82 ERA, 11 strikeouts, and 1.50 WHIP across 9.1 innings pitched.
More news: Padres' Jackson Merrill Wants to Make One Major Change in 2025