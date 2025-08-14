Padres' AJ Preller Appears to Have Energized Team With Wild Trade Deadline
San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. says general manager A.J. Preller's deadline day moves brought energy into the team, and kickstarted their recent run of good form.
The Padres made five trades at the deadline, bringing in three All-Stars and other players to bolster their lineup and address their needs.
“We know how special a group we had over here, especially after the Deadline,” said Tatis. “Our GM went all out. … We’re going out there confident every single day, playing good baseball, clean baseball. That’s what we’re capable of.”
The Friars made the trade of the deadline on July 31, bringing in All-Star closer Mason Miller and starting pitcher J.P. Sears in exchange for four top-30 prospects, including No. 1 prospect Leo De Vries. The Padres also broke the bank for designated hitter and first baseman Ryan O'Hearn and outfielder Ramon Laureano, who have made the lineup far more flexible.
O'Hearn and Laureano have both come up big for the Padres since their arrival, O'Hearn with a game tying home run in the ninth inning Aug. 6 and Laureano with a walk-off Saturday. Miller has also featured in several high-leverage situations, allowing two runs through 5.1 innings so far.
“Every player that has come in has contributed and been really, really big factors,” said Tatis. “They’re a really big part of this team. Hopefully, we can keep bringing it together.”
The Padres have been red hot since July 31, posting a 9-3 record and taking first place from the Dodgers in the NL West. The Padres trailed in the division by nine games on July 3, and made up the difference in a little less than a month after an electric showing over the last month.
They will face the Dodgers in their next series beginning Friday in what will always be an important, and entertaining matchup. The Dodgers currently lead the season series five games to two, however have been in poor form over the past few weeks and have yet to face the Padres since they made their new additions.
Michael King will take the mound in the series opener for the second time since returning from his injury, and will look to get the Padres off on the right food. The first game of the series begins on Friday at 7:10 p.m. PT.
