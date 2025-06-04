Padres' AJ Preller Doesn't Like Fans Cheering Manny Machado's Name for Hilarious Reason
San Diego Padres superstar Manny Machado has been electrifying on offense this season.
Following a six-game losing skid, Machado is batting .357 in the last 11 games with an OPS of 1.095, adding four home runs and nine RBIs in that span.
More news: Former Padres Catcher Likely to Retire
The superstar discussed how, despite his success in 2025, president of baseball operations A.J. Preller isn't the biggest fan of when fans start to cheer his name at Petco Park — the reasoning makes sense.
Not getting caught up in the moment certainly helped on Tuesday against the Giants when a ninth inning, two-out, bases loaded scenario led to the patience to simply do what was necessary to win tie the game and not try to 'do too much.'
“A.J. (Preller) tells me all the time he doesn’t like when they start cheering my name, because then I’m trying to get too big and try to do too much," Machado said. "But just not trying to do too much. Know the situation, (what) the game calls for. That situation — bases loaded, fast runner on second base — I don’t got to hit a gap. (A single) gets the job done. So trying to be short and just trying to get something to the outfield or through the infield. Just try to keep it simple.”
More news: Padres Urged to Acquire $50 Million All-Star in Blockbuster Trade Deadline Move
Machado is obviously showing out on offense, but fans are seeing a more disciplined version of the third baseman when he is at the plate.
Last season, Machado had a below-average walk rate of just seven percent with an above-average strikeout rate of 19.3 percent. In 2025, his walks are up to 9.8 percent (good for the 66th percentile in MLB) with his strikeout rate down to 9.8 percent, or the 79th percentile in baseball.
Advanced stats are further proving what the Padres have seen all season long: Machado is elite.
His expected batting average of .320 when he steps up to the plate is in the 98th percentile of qualified hitters with his expected weighted on-base average up to .403, good for the 94th percentile in MLB.
Whether the fans are chanting his name or not, Machado is clearly having a special season and showing no signs of slowing down.
More news: Loss to Padres Prompts Giants Shocking Roster Overhaul, Including Former Padre's Return
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.