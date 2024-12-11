Padres All-Star Free Agent Could Join Hated Dodgers in Free Agency
Anytime the San Diego Padres lose a player to the Los Angeles Dodgers it is like a nightmare becoming a reality.
That could be the case with free agent reliever Tanner Scott.
The Dodgers are looking to bolster their bullpen with at least one more reliever this offseason. According to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, potential targets include Scott and Brewers reliever Devin Williams.
Over the last three seasons, Scott has recorded 54 saves with a career ERA of 3.56. His standout performance last season, highlighted by a remarkable 1.75 ERA, makes him an appealing option to strengthen a Dodgers bullpen that now faces gaps left by Daniel Hudson’s retirement and Joe Kelly’s currently being a free agent.
Scott is widely regarded as the top reliever on the free-agent market. Because of that, several teams are interested in signing him including the Philadelphia Phillies.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic likes the fit, predicting Philadelphia will sign Scott to a four-year, $60 million deal.
"The Phillies lost two key relievers, Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estévez, to free agency and now are looking to add a high-leverage bullpen arm. Although they’d prefer to land a right-handed closer, it would be better to just get the best free-agent closer, which is Scott, who was worth 4.0 WAR last season with Miami and San Diego. He logged a 1.75 ERA over 72 appearances with 84 strikeouts in 72 innings."
The Dodgers were reportedly one of several teams interested in the left-hander before last season’s trade deadline, but the Miami Marlins opted to send him to the San Diego Padres, a division rival. Scott earned his first career All-Star selection last season and set a personal best with 22 saves while splitting time between Miami and San Diego.
Prior to the trade, he dominated with a 1.18 ERA and 53 strikeouts over 45.2 innings, earning the first All-Star selection of his eight-year career.
After joining the Padres, his ERA rose to 2.73, but his performance remained strong. He improved his FIP from 3.25 to 2.33, reduced his walk rate, and increased his strikeout rate. Overall, Scott finished the season with an impressive 1.75 ERA, a 2.92 FIP across 72 games, and 22 saves.