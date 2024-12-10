Mike Shildt Expects Padres to Win Roki Sasaki Sweepstakes Over Dodgers
Hours after it was announced that Roki Sasaki would officially be posted for Major League Baseball clubs, San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt fielded questions from the MLB Winter Meetings in Dallas.
Shildt didn't hold back when he was asked about San Diego's chances to sign the Japanese free agent.
"We should be very legitimate contenders," Shildt said on MLB Network Radio. "We fully expect to be right in the mix and actually, at the end of the day, have Sasaki a Padre."
San Diego holds a unique advantage when it comes to Sasaki, thanks to key figures like Yu Darvish and Yuki Matsui on the roster, Hideo Nomo in the front office, and even general manager A.J. Preller's effort to learn Japanese in 2017 to help recruit Shohei Ohtani.
"We've got a lot of inroads to get to Sasaki," Shildt added. "I know we're gonna put the full-court press to make it happen and we're very optimistic."
Preller was more reserved than Shildt when discussing Sasaki, but his optimism remained just as strong.
"We just talk about wanting to put our best foot forward and presenting our situation,” Preller said. “If things are meant to be, they line up. From our standpoint, we feel like we have a lot to offer. ... Like anything, it should be a good process."
Shildt highlighted several selling points, including the city, the ballpark atmosphere, and the organization's strong connections to Japan. However, Preller's pitch took things a step further.
"Obviously it starts on the field with a team that's been in the playoffs,” he said while speaking to reporters. “We feel like, just in general, not from any one specific player, but when we talk to free agents … a lot of people want to be here and play. They want to be part of an amazing atmosphere, want to be part of a team that I think everybody in the game feels like can win a world championship.”
While he isn't expected to make a decision until the 2025 signing period begins on Jan. 15, he can start meeting with teams as early as Tuesday. The Los Angeles Dodgers are also considered to be a favorite to sign him.