Padres All-Star Predicted to Leave San Diego, Sign $90 Million With Yankees
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller predicted San Diego Padres infielder Luis Arraez will leave San Diego upon entering free agency, signing a $90 million deal with the New York Yankees.
Arraez landed in San Diego in 2024, and has been fantastic since putting on a Padres uniform. In his 227 games with the Friars, the 28-year-old is batting .306 and has remained one of the best contact hitters in baseball.
More news: Padres Pitcher Lost Close Friend in Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant
He has the lowest strikeout rate in MLB by a wide margin, leading the pack with a 2.7 percent K rate with the next closest player being the Cubs' Nico Hoerner with a mark of 7.7 percent. He has just 13 strikeouts all season, and could very well win his fourth consecutive batting title.
"Luis Arráez has won three consecutive batting titles and could be in the mix for a fourth if Will Smith either fades down the stretch or even fails to make enough plate appearances to qualify, which he is barely on pace to do," wrote Miller. "But Arráez doesn't draw walks, hit home runs, steal bases or play great defense, making it tough to see anyone giving him a $20M AAV. If he's reaching $100M total, it's probably going to need to be at least a seven-year deal."
The Venezuelan is set to enter free agency after this season, and if the Padres choose to pursue other options, could leave San Diego after a successful two year tenure.
More news: Padres Activate Michael King From Injured List in Massive Roster Move
The Padres are also at risk of losing both Michael King and Dylan Cease, who will also enter free agency after 2025.
Arraez would give the Yankees a solid, long-term option at first base, something they've lacked in recent years. The position is currently held by Paul Goldschmidt, however his contract also expires after the 2025 season.
For the time being, the infielder will remain with the Padres, and will look to help them make the postseason for the second consecutive season. The Padres are sitting comfortably in a playoff spot in the Wild Card, and trail the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers by just three games.
They'll look to close the gap and even up their three-game series against the Boston Red Sox at 5:10 p.m. PT on Friday, when Michael King will return to the mound for the first time since May.
Latest Padres News
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.