Padres at Phillies: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions and More for Series Opener
The Padres lost their third straight game Sunday at the hands of the New York Mets in Queens. Padres batters managed a 10-for-36 hit rate overall and were 4-for-11 with runners in scoring position. However, their 9-game home-run streak. They'll try to get their power stroke back Monday in the series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies as their East Coast swing continues.
The 25-year-old right-hander Randy Vásquez is set to start, looking to reversee the trend of a .304 win percentage against the Phillies since 2021.
How to Watch
• Time: 3:40 p.m. PT
• Location: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia
• TV Broadcast: Padres.tv. Local channels and cable packages are listed below:
- Spectrum - Hawaii: 230 or 443, SoCal: 305 or 443
- Cox - San Diego – 83, Las Vegas - Yurview Channel
- DTV DBS – 694-3
- DTV Stream – 694
- AT&T U-verse – 781/1781
• Radio: 97.3-FM
Odds
• Moneyline: Padres +160 / Phillies -192
• Over/under: 9.5
Predictions
Both teams come into this game needing a win. The Padres send Randy Vasquez to the mound with a 4.93 ERA, while the Phillies counter with Cristopher Sanchez, who sports an ERA of 2.94. Considering recent performances, expect a low-scoring game where neither team gets more than four runs. Take the under in this matchup as both offenses are likely to struggle.
More
• Padres pitchers have the second-highest strikeouts in MLB, led by the Phillies.
• Padres hitters have the fifth-fewest strikeouts in the league, giving them the best strikeout differential in 2024.
• Fernando Tatis Jr. has hit 13 home runs this season, while Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 15.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.