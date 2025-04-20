Padres Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sends Michael King to NL Rival
The latest trade proposal has the San Diego Padres dealing their ace to the National League rival Chicago Cubs.
More news: Padres Superstar Plans to Debut in 2026 World Baseball Classic
Newsweek Sports' Zach Pressnell proposed the Cubs add right-hander Michael King to their injury-riddled rotation. In return, the Padres would receiver infielder/outfielder James Triantos, outfielder Kevin Alcantara, and right-hander Jaxon Wiggins.
This offseason, the Padres agreed to a one-year deal with King, which includes a mutual option for 2026. The new deal seemingly secured the right-hander in the rotation for the season.
"I would be shocked, but I guess anything can happen," King told 97.3 The Fan of potentially being traded. "I didn't think I was going to be traded over here that offseason last year. I know that the baseball world is crazy so you don't want to make those plans and the baseball gods are going to tell you something different."
This season, King is 3-0 with a 2.57 ERA and 2431strikeouts so far. King earned the first shutout of his career against the Colorado Rockies last week, allowing just two hits and one walk across nine innings.
“I think every time out, you know that we could show out what we could do,” King said to The San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee. “We’ve got a really good culture in terms of, like, when you do have a bad one, everybody is around you to support you and allow you to have a good one in your next one. And I think that the pressure from the team is a good one in terms of like, ‘Hey, we’re not gonna have two bad (starts) in a row. Ruben (Niebla, the Padres pitching coach) is also great in terms of keeping the confidence, and then we’re great in terms of just talking it through.”
Given all of King's early success this season, president of baseball operations A.J. Preller will likely hold on to the right-hander. The Padres ace doesn't appear to be going anywhere.
More news: Padres’ Jackson Merrill May Be Out Longer Than Expected Based on Latest Development
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.