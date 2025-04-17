Padres Superstar Plans to Debut in 2026 World Baseball Classic
The San Diego Padres are already off to a 15-4 start to the year and furthering the divide between themselves and a mortal MLB team.
As they are a team built for October and eyeing to get the ever elusive World Series trophy, superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. revealed the tournament right behind the Fall Classic that he wants to conquer: The World Baseball Classic.
More news: Padres Make Trade, Send Catcher to Pirates for Outfielder
Tatis was born in San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic and would represent his home country in this storied baseball tournament. His father was recently announced as the hitting coach for the Dominican Republic's national team in the 2026 installation of the WBC which likely stirred some chatter about Tatis' involvement on the team next year.
“They haven’t made it official, but there’s really good talks out there,” Tatis said to The Athletic's Dennis Lin. “It’s a matter of me staying healthy the rest of the season, putting everything that’s more important in front, and then we’ll see how that goes.”
The 2023 WBC was clouded by Tatis finishing the rest of his 80-game suspension from MLB the season prior and thus proving ineligible for the tournament.
“Everybody saw what happened,” Tatis said. “[My original debut was] postponed.”
More news: Padres’ Jackson Merrill May Be Out Longer Than Expected Based on Latest Development
Given the representation of his home country, and now his father's involvement in the tournament, Tatis spoke on the importance of the World Baseball Classic.
“Man, it’s just behind winning a World Series,” said Tatis. “Representing my country, playing right next to my Dominican fellows is something that I cherish, something that I always wanted as a kid. Definitely looking forward to it.”
So far this season, Tatis has been re-emerging as a different tier of superstar in baseball. He is already tied for the most home runs in the National League with six and is leading the Padres with 14 RBIs.
The 2026 World Baseball Classic will kick off on March 5, 2026, and is shaping up to have Tatis as an active participant.
More news: Padres Stars Heap Praise on Petco Park Fans, Credit Them for Home Field Dominance
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.