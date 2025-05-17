Padres Considered Trading Jackson Merrill Before Superstar Broke Out: Report
The San Diego Padres have been aggressive under president of baseball operations A.J. Preller, constantly striving to improve and exploring potential deals to help the team contend for titles — even if it means sacrificing promising, cost-controlled talent.
Jackson Merrill has long been regarded as the gem of the Padres' farm system, a player who could develop into a potential superstar.
Despite the immense potential he demonstrated as a teenager, Preller was reportedly willing to part with Merrill if it meant having a chance to bring the baseball unicorn Shohei Ohtani to downtown San Diego.
Ken Rosenthal from The Athletic indicates that during the 2022 baseball season, Preller sought Ohtani and was prepared to include Merrill in the trade package for the Los Angeles Angels.
"As Ohtani approached free agency, Moreno on multiple occasions could have authorized his front office to trade the two-way superstar, with future San Diego Padres superstar Jackson Merrill among the prospects in play at the 2022 deadline," Rosenthal wrote.
It was Angels owner Arte Moreno that ultimately stopped the trade from materializing, opting to keep Ohtani instead of getting a massive haul to rebuild the roster as a whole.
Moreno's decision sent the Padres down a different but equally aggressive path, targeting Juan Soto.
"The Padres were interested in both Ohtani and then-Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto, who had 2 1/2 years remaining. But Moreno balked at moving Ohtani, according to league sources who were granted anonymity for their candor. The Padres then pivoted to Soto and first baseman Josh Bell, sending the Nationals a stunning six-player collection that included left-hander MacKenzie Gore, shortstop CJ Abrams and outfielder James Wood," Rosenthal added in his story.
"For Ohtani, Padres general manager A.J. Preller might have parted with a comparable or even better package, even for one less year of club control. Merrill was part of the trade discussions, according to sources briefed on the talks. It’s not out of the question the Padres would have included him if Moreno was willing to go forward."
It’s unclear what impression the Padres could have left on Ohtani, but his love for the West Coast might have led him to consider a long-term commitment.
While Ohtani would have been a sensational addition, the Padres are more than fine with Merrill, who is quickly establishing himself as a superstar and signed an ultra-team friendly deal that is going to be a bargain if he continues on his current trajectory.
The same cannot be said for the Angels, who missed out on a franchise-changing haul that would have given them one of the most promising cores of young players in the league.
Instead, they held onto Ohtani, missed the playoffs for the remainder of his contract, and lost him for nothing to their crosstown rivals.
