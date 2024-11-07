Padres Could Lose a Top Free Agent Target to the Rival Dodgers
Another Japanese-born player may be looking to begin a career in the Major Leagues. After four seasons with the Chiba Lotte Marines in the Nippon Professional Baseball League, many MLB teams have their eyes on right-handed pitcher Roki Sasaki.
The 23-year-old reportedly declined an offer from the Marines, suggesting that he is considering entering MLB next season. He would join a handful of standout Japanese-born players that have made an impact in the league, including Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani and right-handed starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who are the 2024 World Series champions. It has also been reported that 12-season NPB veteran pitcher, Tomoyuki Sugano, will join an MLB team for 2025.
The Padres are among several teams interested in acquiring Sasaki. However, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal believes San Diego’s division rivals may win the battle for the rookie free agent.
“The suspicion among many in the industry, almost everyone in the industry, that if this guy is posted, Roki Sasaki becomes available, the Los Angeles Dodgers will be heavy, heavy favorites to sign him,” Rosenthal said on Foul Territory. “And can you imagine what that team would mean in Japan, then. It already has Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto to get Sasaki as well, it would be even more so Japan's team.”
The success that Yamamoto and Ohtani have had in their first season with the Dodgers may influence Sasaki’s decision to join Los Angeles. As a rookie, Yamamoto shined in his postseason debut and significantly contributed to clinching the Dodgers eighth World Series title in franchise history. Ohtani, who had played for the Angels for six seasons prior, had arguably one of the best seasons in MLB history. He is expected to become the first exclusive designated hitter to win the MVP award.
Both Ohtani and Yamamoto are signed to long-term contracts, meaning that the Dodgers will keep the pair on their roster for the next decade. Ohtani and Yamamoto have contributed to the growing Dodgers fan base in Japan. Adding Sasaki to the mix would only increase the love Japan has for Los Angeles.
The Padres’ roster consists of one Japanese-born player in left-handed reliever Yuki Matsui, who appeared in 64 games in his rookie season. Although his season was not as strong, Matsui understands the difficulty of the transition to MLB. Regardless of where Sasaki ends up, having support from teammates with similar experiences will be invaluable.