Padres' Deadline Addition May Have Already Thrown His Last Big League Inning This Season
JP Sears’ stint in the San Diego Padres rotation was short-lived and could be over for the rest of the season.
The Padres acquired Sears and All-Star closer Mason Miller in a trade deadline deal with the Athletics on July 31. San Diego gave up their No. 1 overall prospect Leo De Vries for the pair of pitchers, hoping they could bolster their defense through a deep postseason run.
But after just one start with the Padres, San Diego optioned Sears to Triple-A. The southpaw gave up 10 hits, five runs, one home run and hit a batter in his five-inning Padres’ debut against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday.
Additionally, right-handed starting pitcher Michael King is set to return to the rotation on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox. King has been sidelined since May with a nerve injury but will be reactivated over the weekend.
That gives the Padres a five-man rotation heading into a 13-game stretch that begins Aug. 15.
San Diego manager Mike Shildt said the Padres are considering adding Sears back into the rotation to give them six arms for that stretch. However, he is concerned with how a six-man rotation would affect the bullpen.
“It’s on the table,” Shildt said to the San Diego Union-Tribune. “But I’ve always been one to say that you have to give up something to get something. So everybody that wants to go to a six-man rotation and pounds that table may be a little naive to how bullpens really operate over a 13-game stretch. You don’t want to go down a bullpen arm over 13 games and then start to throw guys in areas that they don’t need to belong and then create even more conversation.”
Unless he is replacing an injured player, Sears has to stay in the minor leagues for at least 15 days. He could be back in MLB as early as Aug. 20.
If he performs well in the minor leagues and the Padres feel they need extra rotation help, Sears may return to MLB. However, there is a good chance we have seen the last of the lefty this season.
