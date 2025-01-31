Padres Discussing Dylan Cease Trade With NL Contender: Report
The San Diego Padres are reportedly discussing a potential trade involving starting pitcher Dylan Cease with the Chicago Cubs.
"The Padres are bumping up against much more of a payroll restriction now more than they had a year ago, which is the impetus to at least gage interest in both Dylan Cease and Michael King as a way to bring some younger, less expensive talent," Jon Morosi said on MLB Network. "And also potentially, payroll flexibility to add free agents who might have their price tags dropping in the last days of the offseason.
What I was told yesterday from sources, is that one team to watch in the potential of moving Cease, is the Chicago Cubs. Why the Cubs? They've got seven of the top 100 prospects."
All seven of Chicago's prospects are reportedly expected to reach the majors by 2025. The Padres are in need of a left-fielder and could make a trade for Cease in exchange for a Cubs prospect who is ready to play in the big leagues.
When Cease first emerged as a trade candidate, it was reported the Padres would be more willing to let him go if they signed Roki Sasaki. However, San Diego lost out on Sasaki to the rival Los Angeles Dodgers.
Nevertheless, it seems the Padres are still listening to interested teams as the organization looks to cut payroll. Cease produced a 3.47 ERA with a 14-11 record in his first season with the Padres, but is owed $14 million next season.
At the Winter Meetings, president of baseball operations A.J. Preller said the team received a number of calls regarding trades, but the Padres weren't ready to make a move.
“We definitely have a lot of things that we were able to do and could line up on,” Preller said. “We’ll see where it all takes us in the next couple weeks. … Even though we haven’t lined up on anything from a trade or free-agent standpoint, it’s been super active. Way further ahead from a knowledge standpoint today than we were when we got here on Sunday.”
With less than a month before spring training begins, a trade seems imminent. Though Cease and Michael King could both be traded, the more likely options seems to be the former since he is owed more money in 2025.
