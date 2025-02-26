Padres Fans Will Love Jackson Merrill Even More After Reading This Story
It isn't uncommon to see starters leave the playing field and head straight to the clubhouse during spring training. For some reason, that's the culture in Major League Baseball.
When Jackson Merrill was removed after batting in the fourth inning during Monday's game, he stayed in the dugout while his teammates Yuli Gurriel, Xander Bogaerts, Jake Cronenworth, and Manny Machado hit the showers.
The reasoning for the decision will give San Diego Padres fans another reason to love the center fielder.
“These guys are my team,” Merrill said after the game. “These boys are my boys. … Obviously, for Manny and Bogey and those guys it’s (OK). They’re veterans. They’ve earned it. I’ve got one year under my belt. I don’t have that respect yet.”
Merrill did the same on Saturday for his first game of the spring, becoming the only starting player still in the dugout at the end of the game on both days.
It’s common for veteran players to head out once their day is done, but it's almost unheard of for someone to stick around for the whole game at a home spring training contest.
Last year during his rookie season, Merrill posted an impressive .292/.326/.500 slash line, hitting 24 home runs and leading San Diego in doubles (31), triples (six), and slugging percentage in 2024.
The 2021 first-round draft pick earned several accolades for both his offensive and defensive performance, including his first NL All-Star and NL Silver Slugger selections. With a full MLB season now under his belt, Merrill is poised to build on the success he found at the plate during his debut year.
San Diego is looking to move Merrill higher in the lineup now that Jurickson Profar is gone. It would also create a lethal heart of the order with Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado.
With that expectation in mind, Merrill is working to improve on his approach at the plate. He knows pitchers are aware of him swinging early so he will have to be a little pickier.
“I want to get better,” Merrill said Tuesday. “That’s the way I always am. I look at things, and I always want to get better.”
