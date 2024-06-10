Padres Get Good News on Manny Machado Injury
Manny Machado is making his return to the San Diego Padres' lineup.
Machado, who left the team's June 5 game with a hip injury and has made just one pinch-hit appearance since, will be back in the team's starting lineup for Monday's series opener against the Oakland Athletics. Padres manager Mike Shildt revealed the news on SiriusXM radio on Monday morning.
"Today, he's gonna be in the lineup," Shildt said. "He'll be in the DH spot to make sure we limit the load on his lower half. And then we'll evaluate on how he feels and get input from him and medical on how to move forward."
The 2024 season has been a struggle for Machado, but he was just starting to put things together offensively before the injury. Heading into the June 5 game, Machado had hits in 15 of his last 17 games, and was hitting .344 with an OPS of .912 in that time.
On the year, Machado is slashing .248/.311/.374 with six home runs, 32 RBIs and a .685 OPS. That OPS would be by far the lowest of his career, as he's never had an OPS below .700 in a full season in his career.
The Padres will hope Machado can pick up right where he left off before the injury. They'll be careful with his workload, though, as they look to keep him healthy for the remainder of the season.
The Padres enter Monday's game at 34-35.