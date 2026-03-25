2026 NL West Division Preview: Dodgers’ Stranglehold Should Grow Tighter

Editor’s note: This story appeared in Sports Illustrated’s 2026 MLB preview issue.

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The NL West feels like a chase where the leader already knows it won’t be caught. The two-time defending champion Dodgers kept spending with impunity this offseason, splashing more than $300 million to sign outfielder Kyle Tucker and reliever Edwin Díaz, thus patching the only holes on their loaded roster. Everyone else is scrambling to keep up—except the Rockies, who took a wrong turn somewhere around 2019.

The Giants made a major move last June by acquiring Rafael Devers from the Red Sox. This winter was about rounding out a lineup that ranked 17th in runs in 2025. Additions such as outfielder Harrison Bader and infielder Luis Arráez will help, but while those players are good, they are not “beat the Dodgers” good.

The Padres, whose payroll had ballooned to the third highest in MLB in 2023, will once again attempt to contend while bowing to fiscal reality. But that task became tougher with a flurry of offseason departures including starter Dylan Cease, who signed for big money in Toronto. For San Diego to enjoy October baseball, the Padres will need a resurgent season from Jackson Merrill, Fernando Tatis Jr. to have his best year since his ’22 PED suspension, and Joe Musgrove to be effective coming off Tommy John surgery.

The Diamondbacks missed the playoffs the last two seasons after reaching the World Series in 2023. Arizona brought back righthander Merrill Kelly after dealing him to the Rangers last July and landed third baseman Nolan Arenado in a trade with St. Louis. But its rotation still lacks the arms to compete.

Then there are the Rockies. Colorado has posted three straight 100-loss seasons and yet somehow still has one of the weakest farm systems in baseball. The franchise is authoring one of the worst rebuilds in MLB history.

Rafael Devers is set to enter his first full season with the Giants after being acquired from the Red Sox last June. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

1st: Los Angeles Dodgers (100–62)*

The Dodgers are the class of the league in just about every regard. The signings of Kyle Tucker and Edwin Díaz continue L.A.’s tradition of making big offseason moves (Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman). Three-peat, anyone?

2nd: San Francisco Giants (86–76)*

Giants exec Buster Posey dipped into the collegiate ranks to find his new manager, Tennessee’s Tony Vitello. We’ll soon find out if this was an inspired decision or if Vitello’s total lack of major league experience shows. The talent to play in October is here.

3rd: San Diego Padres (79–83)

A.J. Preller is perhaps the majors’ most aggressive executive, but his decade-plus in San Diego has netted one NLCS berth and a depleted farm system. Elevating ex-reliever Craig Stammen to the manager’s desk may be Preller’s most daring move yet.

4th: Arizona Diamondbacks (77–85)

The Diamondbacks signed several late-career veterans, searching for the magic of 2023. But Arizona’s roster doesn’t look anywhere near pennant-worthy. Manager Torey Lovullo has just two playoff appearances in nine seasons.

5th: Colorado Rockies (56–106)

Hiring Paul DePodesta of Moneyball fame away from the Cleveland Browns is the most interesting thing the Rockies have done this decade. His way of thinking may be outdated, but he’s at least refreshed the roster of this stagnant organization.

* denotes playoff team

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