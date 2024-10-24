Padres GM on Extension Talks With Mike Shildt: He Wants to Be Here
The San Diego Padres entered the 2024 MLB season without high expectations. After a disappointing 2023 campaign, previous manager Bob Melvin departed for his home in the Bay Area to manage the San Francisco Giants. The Padres traded Juan Soto to the New York Yankees, and cut back on their payroll significantly. They hired their next manager internally, promoting Mike Shildt from a role to consulting and player development to their next manager.
Shildt's first season as manager in San Diego turned out to be a resounding success. From the get-go, the Padres played like a pesky, competitive team. After the MLB All-Star break, the team simply looked like one of the best in baseball as they went on an extended win streak toward the end of July. They competed with the best opponents, and finished the season with a better record than two division winners. At 93-69, the Padres claimed the top Wild Card spot in the National League playoffs.
The Padres swept the Atlanta Braves in the first round of the playoffs and advanced to the NL Division Series to face the Los Angeles Dodgers. Though the Padres ended up losing the series in five games, preventing a return to the NL Championship Series, the loss did not take away from a strong rebound season for San Diego.
Shildt's success in Year 1 as the Padres manager has led to the question of if and when he will get extended. When Shildt was promoted to manager, he signed just a two-year deal, meaning that he is entering the final season of his contract.
Padres general manager AJ Preller said earlier this week that talks of a potential extension with Shildt have begun, and that Shildt wants to remain in San Diego.
“He obviously enjoys it here, wants to be here, but I know his focus also is just go get better,” Preller said, via Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune. “And if you do that, then I think he has a lot of trust and faith that things … from an organization standpoint, that we’ll figure some things out there.”
The Padres will likely look to retain pitching coach Ruben Niebla as well, as Niebla played a crucial role in the Padres' pitching success this season. Niebla could possibly in consideration for a managerial job with another team, but ideally, the Padres will manage to bring him back.