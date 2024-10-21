Padres Reliever Breaks Silence on 2024 Season after NLDS Loss to Dodgers
Ten days after the San Diego Padres' 2024 season came to an untimely end as San Diego lost the National League Division Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Padres reliever Jeremiah Estrada has spoken out.
Estrada appeared in four games for the Padres during the 2024 MLB postseason, pitching in one game against the Atlanta Braves during the NL Wild Card round and three games against the Dodgers during the NLDS. Over those four appearances, a total of 4.1 innings, Estrada allowed five hits, one unearned run, and one walk while striking out five. He did not pitch during Game 5, the final game of the NLDS.
Though the Padres fell short of advancing to the NL Championship Series, Estrada expressed gratitude for his experience over the course of the season.
"To my first full season in the Big Leagues:
"Thank you. For a year of growth, Healthiness, challenges, dreams come true, Accomplishments, Brotherhood, and unforgettable memories! I Love you San Diego. See you soon 2025," Estrada wrote on X.
Estrada joined the Padres in Nov. 2023 after the Padres claimed him off of waivers. He signed to a one-year, $740,000 deal with San Diego. Prior to joining the Padres, Estrada spent the beginning of his career with the Chicago Cubs, who drafted him in the sixth round of the 2017 MLB Draft.
Estrada made his MLB debut with the Cubs toward the end of the 2022 season, but only appeared in 17 games combined in his two major league seasons with the Cubs. Estrada went back and forth between the major and minor leagues during that time, and the Cubs removed him from the 40-man roster following the 2023 season.
In his first season with the Padres, Estrada appeared in a career-high 62 games. Overall, he went 6-3 with a 2.95 ERA and 94 strikeouts during the 2024 season. During a career year, Estrada set an MLB record during the expansion era by throwing 13 consecutive strikeouts in late May. He also saw some of his best numbers and pitches toward the end of the season with the Padres, posting a 0.84 ERA in September and a 0.00 ERA during the postseason.
More Padres:
Padres Infielder Breaks Silence Following Abrupt End to 2024 Season