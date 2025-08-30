Padres Have Gavin Sheets Problem Amid Jackson Merrill Return
Jackson Merrill could be returning from the injured list on Saturday.
He rolled his ankle while playing the Los Angeles Dodgers on Aug. 15. Despite X-rays determining no structural damage to his ankle, Merrill has been on the sidelines ever since.
Merrill reportedly started doing some light jogging and plyometrics on Tuesday. The 2024 All-Star center fielder’s return is great news for the San Diego Padres, but it's not so great for Gavin Sheets.
Ahead of the trade deadline, Sheets was the Padres’ regular left fielder, Merrill was the center fielder and Fernando Tatis Jr. was the right fielder.
But when San Diego traded for left fielder Ramón Laureano from the Baltimore Orioles at the deadline, Sheets’ starting spot was lost to the new addition.
Sheets reclaimed the regular left field role when Merrill went down with an ankle injury. Laureano moved to center field to fill in for Merrill, opening up the left field spot back up for Sheets.
With the pending return of Merrill, the Padres do not have anywhere to put Sheets that will keep him as a regular part of their batting lineup.
He was San Diego’s main designated hitter at the beginning of the season but the Padres have been using that position to give other regular starters, like third baseman Manny Machado and first baseman Luis Arraez, rest days from defense.
Ryan O’Hearn, who also joined the Padres from the Orioles alongside Laureano at the deadline, has been San Diego’s main DH since the deadline. He has started in 10 games at DH when he is not covering for Arraez at first base or sitting on the bench.
Both Sheets and O’Hearn have been strong hitters for the Padres, so losing either from the lineup would be a blow to San Diego’s offense.
Sheets is averaging .378 with a 1.209 OPS in his last 13 games. He also holds the fourth-highest OPS among MLB players with at least 40 plate appearances in that time frame.
Meanwhile, O’Hearn has been averaging .325 with a .911 OPS in his last 13 games since Aug. 15 when Merrill rolled his ankle.
Statistically, Sheets has been performing better at the plate. But overall, the pair are crucial pieces of the offense that the Padres will need to figure out how to utilize once Merrill returns.
