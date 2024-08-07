Padres Have Return Date Targeted for Joe Musgrove
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove is expected to return to start for the Padres over the weekend against the Miami Marlins. The exact day has yet to be decided, via Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune.
"We expect that there's a really high probability he's gonna start for us his next time out, and we'll just determine what that day looks like," Padres manager Mike Shildt said.
Musgrove has not started for the Padres since May 26, when he allowed six hits, one earned run, and notched five strikeouts in 5.1 innings of a Padres' 5-2 win over the New York Yankees.
After that start, Musgrove was placed on the injured list on June 1 with a bone spur in his pitching elbow. He was transferred later that month to the 60-day IL, but avoided arthroscopic surgery. This was the second time Musgrove landed on the IL during the 2024 season, after previously missing most of the first two weeks in early May.
Musgrove has been on the mend recently by progressing through his throwing program. He made his rehab start for the Padres' Single-A affiliate on Aug. 4, giving up four hits, two earned runs, and notching two strikeouts in 3.1 innings. Now, he's on his way back and expected to make his first start in his return against the Marlins, one of MLB's worst teams.
This season, Musgrove has made 10 starts for the Padres, and is 3-4 with a 5.66 ERA and 44 strikeouts. The former MLB All-Star got off to a rocky start, giving up at least four earned runs in his first two starts of the year, including five earned runs in 2.2 innings to the Los Angeles Dodgers during the Seoul Series.
Musgrove was seeing better results in his final three starts, allowing no more than two earned runs in each start for a 2.51 ERA in May, before he was placed on the IL.
The return of Musgrove is a positive for the Padres, who are still missing pitcher Yu Darvish. Darvish was placed on the injured list on the same day as Musgrove, but is currently on the restricted list for a personal matter.
Even with injuries to their top two starters for multiple months, the Padres have managed to hold their ground. San Diego is currently 61-52 and in a good position to earn a Wild Card spot by the end of the year.