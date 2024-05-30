Padres Homegrown Pitcher Designated for Assignment By NL Team
Pitcher Brett Kennedy, a former San Diego Padres prospect, has been designated for assignment by the Cincinnati Reds.
The Reds made the announcement via Twitter/X on Tuesday.:
The Friars drafted Kennedy in the 11th round of the 2015 MLB Draft. He got his first shot in the big leagues three years later, at age 23. The left-hander recorded a 1-2 record with a 6.75 ERA (58 ERA+), and a 6.31 FIP in 26.2 innings and six starts. The Padres released him in Sept. 2021.
The transaction was used to free up a spot on the Reds' 26- and 40-man rosters for the return of southpaw pitcher Alex Young. Kennedy was only on the active roster in Cincinnati for less than a week; however, he has been in the Reds' organization since May 2023.
In 2023, Kennedy logged a 4.81 ERA, 72 strikeouts, and a 1.50 WHIP in 78.2 innings and 17 appearances with 16 starts at Triple-A Louisville.
Kennedy re-signed with the Reds on a minor league deal in the offseason. However, his numbers in 2024 were atrocious. He recorded a 1-5 record with a 6.86 ERA and allowed a .277 average in 40.2 innings and eight starts.
The New Jersey native will now search for a new home.