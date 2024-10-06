Padres in Familiar Spot Despite Dropping Game 1 to Dodgers
The San Diego Padres have been here before. In the 2022 National League Division Series, the Padres also dropped a Game 1 loss, but proceeded to win the following game and ultimately defeated the Dodgers in four games.
The Padres are hoping to replicate those events Sunday. Despite a 5-7 loss to the Dodgers Saturday night, there is a sense that San Diego remains in a good place.
However, the 2024 Padres are not the same as the 2022 Padres. Only six players from the 2022 NLDS roster remain on the current San Diego roster.
“It’s a different year,” Machado told Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union Tribune.
The current members of the Padres clubhouse believe the team can bounce back Sunday. It's something the Padres have done throughout the season.
"This team has done it all year — the ability to bounce back the next day after a tough loss and forget about what happened the day before,” Jake Cronenworth said.
Xander Bogaerts echoed Cronenworth's statements last week saying the Padres' ability to bounce back is one of their biggest strengths.
“I feel like the bounce back ability is the best thing we might have,” he said. “You have some tough losses, it’s easy to come in the next day and be like, ‘(Expletive). I still remember that. That sucked.’ But the ability we have to turn the page real quick and come in the next day knowing we gotta go at it again and go about it the right way … you gotta have that, because when it comes to the playoffs, you’re not going to win every game.”
The San Diego lineup faces Dodgers right-handed pitcher Jack Flaherty tonight. When the Padres last faced the right-hander on Sept. 25, Flaherty gave up three runs in five innings.
In his last three starts, Flaherty has allowed three or more runs in his last three starts. The Padres like their odds.
San Diego is betting on the bats to perform and Yu Darvish to keep the Dodgers' lineup at bay. Darvish has a 3.55 ERA in his last five starts for the Padres.
Darvish missed over three months of the season because of elbow soreness and a private family matter. He'll be tasked with shutting down the top of the Los Angeles lineup which features Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman.
Padres fans, be ready for a comeback win.