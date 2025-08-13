Padres Infielder Holding Concert at Petco Park in Late September
Sept. 24 is a rare off-day between two home games for the San Diego Padres. While most of the team might not have made their plans for that rare Thursday night off, Padres infielder Jose Iglesias might have just made their plans for them.
Iglesias will perform a concert in Gallagher Square under the moniker "Candelita," his first show since signing with the Padres in March.
Iglesias' side hustle as a musician made as much noise as his on-field play with the New York Mets in 2024.
While best known for his slick glovework, the veteran infielder quietly signed a recording contract and released"OMG" — a catchy, Spanglish-infused pop track that became a surprise hit. The song debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Latin Digital Song Sales survey in July 2024.
Iglesias' musical talent did not spring up overnight, even if his career off-the field did.
“It was time to do it,” Iglesias said of going public with his music in a March 2024 interview with MLB.com's Anthony DiComo. “I love music. That’s what I do in my down time in my hotels, in my travels. I write songs. It’s pretty cool. It’s something fun that I really enjoy doing.”
Iglesias told DiComo he became interested in music production shortly after defecting from Cuba to the United States as an 18-year-old in 2008. His network of artistic friends includes singer Marc Anthony, who shares an agency with Iglesias.
It certainly didn't hurt Iglesias that his on-field work was instrumental in the Mets winning 89 games en route to reaching the National League Championship Series last year.
Iglesias batted .337 in 85 games as a backup infielder in 2024, lasting the entire season on the Mets' major league roster after his contract was selected from Triple-A Syracuse in May.
The song's popularity mirrored his baseball career; Iglesias signed three different minor league contracts during the 2023 season — two with the Padres, one with the Miami Marlins — and was ultimately released from each deal without appearing in the majors.
“It started as a song and it became a movement and an anthem,” Iglesias told Vulture in October 2024. “I’m very humbled about it.”
Iglesias is hitting .234 in 86 games with the Padres this season. He hit his first home run of the season on Tuesday.
He remained a Padre through the July 31 trade deadline — not everyone in the clubhouse did — and now he'll have a concert date to look forward to before the postseason.
The "Candelita" show is just one entry in a series of musical events Petco Park will host this year, but the only one featuring an active Padres player. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday at 10 a.m.
