Former Padres Reliever Signs With NL West Rival

The Phialdelphia Phillies released right-handed reliever Nabil Crismatt from his minor league contract for the second time in a month on Aug. 3. Now, the former Padres pitcher is headed back to the National League West.
Crismatt signed a minor league contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday and was assigned to Triple-A Reno. This will mark his second stint with the D-Backs organization. Crismatt appeared in one game with them in August 2023.
The Padres designated Crismatt for assignment on June 25, 2023, ending his two-and-a-half season tenure in San Diego. Five days later, he signed a minor league contract with the Diamondbacks.
Crismatt went 8-4 with a 3.83 ERA in 102 games (one start) for the Padres from 2021-23.
If he makes it back to the big leagues, Crismatt will have extended his career to six major league seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Dodgers, Diamondbacks and Padres. He's 9-6 with a 3.71 ERA in 114 career MLB appearances.
Crismatt's next appearance at baseball's highest level will be his first since his final game with the Dodgers last year. In that outing, Crismatt mopped up the final inning of a 10-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants on May 14, 2024.
The Dodgers designated Crismatt for assignment the next day, and he elected free agency two days later. Crismatt made five apperances for the Dodgers in all, going 1-1 with a 2.57 ERA.
Crismatt returned to the Padres organization on a minor league contract last June, but did not appear in a major league game. He went 1-3 with a 5.53 ERA in 15 games (13 starts) with Triple-A El Paso.
The Phillies had been using Crismatt as a starter with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, their top farm team. He went 5-6 with a 4.04 ERA in 19 games (19 starts) against International League competition.
Crismatt is more likely to appear as a reliever in the majors. Last season his fastball averaged 90.7 mph. He relied far more on his changeup (70 percent of all pitches), giving him tougher repertoire against opposite-handed batters.
Lefties collected one hit in 11 plate appearances against Crismatt last year, striking out three times. In his career, Crismatt has neutral splits. Lefties have slashed .257/.329/.399 (.728 OPS) against him while righties have gone .259/.315/.419 (.733). But that appears to be shifting.
This season at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, left-handers had a .261 OBP against him this season, compared to .329 for righties.
Crismatt, 30, also has experience with his native Colombia in the World Baseball Classic.
